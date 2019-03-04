Marshall, Notre Dame to play football game in 2022

Marshall and Notre Dame have signed a deal to play a football game in 2022.

MU Athletic Director Mike Hamrick made the announcement in a tweet.

Hamrick said the Thundering Herd football team and the school’s great fan base will be traveling to South Bend, Ind., to play a game against the Fighting Irish.



This past football season Marshall finished 9-4, capping it off with a 38-20 win over South Florida in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame had a sterling season last year with a 12-1 record, but the Irish lost a chance to make it to the national title game after being defeated 30-3 by Clemson.