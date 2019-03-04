    Marshall, Notre Dame to play football game in 2022

    by JEFF MORRIS

    Marshall University's athletic director says Marshall and Notre Dame will play a football game in 2022. (MGN Online)

    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — Marshall and Notre Dame have signed a deal to play a football game in 2022.

    MU Athletic Director Mike Hamrick made the announcement in a tweet.

    Hamrick said the Thundering Herd football team and the school’s great fan base will be traveling to South Bend, Ind., to play a game against the Fighting Irish.

    This past football season Marshall finished 9-4, capping it off with a 38-20 win over South Florida in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

    Meanwhile, Notre Dame had a sterling season last year with a 12-1 record, but the Irish lost a chance to make it to the national title game after being defeated 30-3 by Clemson.

